Barnett & Company Has Trimmed Stake in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) by $1.99 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lindsay Mfg Co (LNN) Shares Rose, Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $910,560

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Lindsay Mfg Co (LNN) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 9,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 56,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 65,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lindsay Mfg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $979.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 69,336 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34 million for 73.25 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 12,900 shares to 34,975 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 45,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

