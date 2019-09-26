Barnett & Company Lowered Holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) by $472,635 as Share Value Declined; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stock Value Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Lowered by $17.47 Million Its Holding

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 831,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.70M, down from 7.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 188,797 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 44,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59 million, down from 50,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 137,943 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 1.28M shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $119.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 63,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hain Celestial to Gain From Project Terra, Soft Sales a Woe – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Questions Beyond Meat Investors Should Be Asking Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Completes the Sale of WestSoy® – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Futures Jump, China Seeks Calm, GDP, Apple, Okta – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 83 shares. Paradice Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.43% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 14,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 117,219 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability owns 200,635 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 406,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 30,311 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 3,132 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eqis Mgmt reported 12,289 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Monday, May 13.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46 million for 49.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Celebrates Opening of Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center and Provides Additional Business Updates – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Proposed $500 Million Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryman’s Dividend Growth And Strong Upside Is Country Music To My Ears – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Hotel Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 19,200 shares to 115,676 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.60 million for 14.31 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold RHP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 43.33 million shares or 0.12% less from 43.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 28,361 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Boston Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.25% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 177,341 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 40,905 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 23,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 5,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 17,549 shares. 946 are held by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corporation. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 11,590 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers invested in 0.07% or 8,600 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 94 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.