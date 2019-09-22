Barnett & Company Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $875,325; As Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Decreased Stake by $670,722

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 43.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 15,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 52,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 36,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 25,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 75,791 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 101,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 3.94 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19,911 shares to 108,893 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 11,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,795 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly holds 750 shares. Mondrian Inv Ltd holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,240 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Company accumulated 559 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco reported 0.04% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 93,709 shares. 2.40 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Da Davidson And Communication, a Montana-based fund reported 119,193 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% stake. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.92M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 2,846 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 116,371 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pacific Glob Inv owns 0.08% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 12,372 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability owns 23,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares were bought by Arora Anil.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $177.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 29,809 shares to 289,220 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

