Barnett & Company Has Increased Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $820,620; As Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Share Price Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Has Trimmed Holding by $210.00 Million

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 5.30M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 318,378 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Delinquency Rate 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc has invested 0% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Smithfield owns 603 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,100 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 3,317 shares. Emory University owns 1.29% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 13,028 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,786 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Llc reported 11,304 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 843,182 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 31,306 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset One Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 23,620 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 96 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 2,139 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.85 million for 5.94 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 41,866 shares. Hudock Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 2,396 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 114,395 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Plante Moran Ltd Llc accumulated 60 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com holds 2.20M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 5,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 24,213 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 11,284 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 7,464 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 272,192 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Allstate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

