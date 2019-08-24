Barnett & Company Has Lifted Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $343,800; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Has Cut Stake as Market Value Declined

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54M shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 7,354 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 10,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 104,619 shares to 470 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,036 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Et.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.70M shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 2,549 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.79% or 157,771 shares. 8,900 are held by South Dakota Invest Council. Braun Stacey Associates has 85,029 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited holds 2.26% or 88,857 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,315 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 15,816 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson has 28,789 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Communications invested in 7,549 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 6,518 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39,254 shares or 1.14% of the stock.

