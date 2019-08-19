Barnett & Company Has Lowered Position in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) by $1.99 Million; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Shareholder Caxton Lifted Stake by $5.07 Million as Share Price Rose

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 99.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 104,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 105,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 949,422 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 123,121 shares traded or 163.91% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Alcentra Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jeffrey D. Mills Joins BMT Wealth Management as Chief Investment Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activist Investor Stilwell Seeks Two Board Seats in Proxy Fight With Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Advance Auto Parts Misses Q2 Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 High-Yielding REITs to Buy After the Fed Rate Cut – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) CEO Edward K. Aldag Jr. on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl owns 12,011 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 86,391 are held by Eam Ltd Liability Corporation. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 45,619 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,803 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Limited Company reported 573,559 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 816,907 shares. 18,336 were accumulated by Marietta Ptnrs Lc. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 131,184 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 198,359 shares. American Rech & Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares & Tru holds 255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 3.74M shares.