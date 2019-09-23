Barnett & Company Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Position; Act Ii Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Paylocity Hldg (PCTY) as Shares Rose

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 269.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 23,933 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 2.48M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (PCTY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Paylocity Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $100.36. About 246,855 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has 1.51% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Lumina Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 12,400 shares. Blb&B Limited Com holds 0.22% or 41,121 shares. 65,219 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. 10 stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 49,444 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 415,179 shares stake. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 42,877 are owned by Rnc Capital Limited Com. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Co Nj reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Asset Management One Com owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 155,025 shares. Cibc Ww reported 44,139 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Orca Management Ltd owns 54,808 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (NYSE:CHSP) by 30,950 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,255 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 209.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,330 shares. Citigroup owns 93,238 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Comm stated it has 67,265 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,747 shares. Raymond James Assocs invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Landscape Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Renaissance Technologies Limited Company holds 148,900 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Pnc Financial Gp holds 23,119 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp has invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Zevenbergen Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fred Alger Management accumulated 0.33% or 916,863 shares. 331 are held by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Qs Invsts invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).