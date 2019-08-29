Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

We will be comparing the differences between Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74 RumbleON Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Barnes & Noble Inc. and RumbleON Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Barnes & Noble Inc. and RumbleON Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Barnes & Noble Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival RumbleON Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Barnes & Noble Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Barnes & Noble Inc. and RumbleON Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Barnes & Noble Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 7.86%. On the other hand, RumbleON Inc.’s potential upside is 176.24% and its consensus target price is $10. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that RumbleON Inc. seems more appealing than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares and 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.4% are RumbleON Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has stronger performance than RumbleON Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors RumbleON Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.