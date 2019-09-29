Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

We are contrasting Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.05 141.74 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 48.36 1.59B 4.86 35.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Barnes & Noble Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Barnes & Noble Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 919,128,273.31% 19.8% 10%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Barnes & Noble Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Barnes & Noble Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Barnes & Noble Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Barnes & Noble Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 9 3.00

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average price target is $232.78, while its potential upside is 40.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Barnes & Noble Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 42.7%. About 1.2% of Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.49% are Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. had bearish trend while Alibaba Group Holding Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Barnes & Noble Inc. on 12 of the 13 factors.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.