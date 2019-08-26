Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Comparing side by side

Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Inc. 6 0.13 N/A 0.05 141.74 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.40 N/A 0.76 21.29

Demonstrates Barnes & Noble Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Barnes & Noble Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Barnes & Noble Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Barnes & Noble Inc. (NYSE:BKS) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.2% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

Barnes & Noble Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, and a 7.86% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 29.4% respectively. 1.2% are Barnes & Noble Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Inc. -0.61% -2.54% 36.12% 12.41% 7.77% -8.04% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Inc. has -8.04% weaker performance while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Barnes & Noble Inc.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a content and commerce company in the United States. Barnes & Noble, Inc. operates as a retailer of books, content, digital media, and educational products. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and childrenÂ’s books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, cafÃ© products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies. The company also offers a suite of new, used, and digital textbooks, as well as textbooks rentals. As of June 22, 2017, it operated through 633 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as BN.com, nook.com, and barnesandnoble.com Websites. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.