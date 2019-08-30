Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -0.53 0.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 8 0.17 N/A 0.95 6.74

Demonstrates Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.79 beta. From a competition point of view, Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1.26 beta which is 26.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Party City Holdco Inc. are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Party City Holdco Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 79.49%. Competitively Party City Holdco Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.4, with potential upside of 100.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Party City Holdco Inc. is looking more favorable than Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Party City Holdco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.4%. Competitively, 0.7% are Party City Holdco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% Party City Holdco Inc. 4.42% -12.12% -0.31% -40.82% -59.23% -36.07%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has stronger performance than Party City Holdco Inc.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.