Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited)

Since Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:Cayman Limited) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 5 0.08 N/A 0.82 4.69 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2 0.00 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.2% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0.00% -78.4% -24.6%

Liquidity

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Netshoes (Cayman) Limited which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.33% and an $7 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares and 59.9% of Netshoes (Cayman) Limited shares. About 1.1% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -5.62% -13.84% -39.5% -37.94% -37.44% -3.74% Netshoes (Cayman) Limited 2.62% -8.41% -22.83% 22.5% -61.57% 31.54%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has -3.74% weaker performance while Netshoes (Cayman) Limited has 31.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Netshoes (Cayman) Limited.

Netshoes (Cayman) Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sports and lifestyle online retailer in Latin America. It offers various products, including athletic shoes, jerseys, apparels, accessories, and sporting equipment of international, local, and private brands, as well as fashion. The company operates through its ecommerce Websites, such as www.netshoes.com and www.zattini.com. Netshoes (Cayman) Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.