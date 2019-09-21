Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED)’s Financial Results Comparing With eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Since Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.53 0.00 eBay Inc. 39 3.12 N/A 2.09 19.74

In table 1 we can see Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and eBay Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.1% eBay Inc. 0.00% 42.6% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta means Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, eBay Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, eBay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than eBay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and eBay Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 eBay Inc. 0 5 8 2.62

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 124.36%. Competitively eBay Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.62, with potential upside of 8.08%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is looking more favorable than eBay Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and eBay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 92.8% respectively. 7.4% are Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are eBay Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -0.85% 5.42% -20.09% -38.7% -37.39% -12.72% eBay Inc. 0.39% 3.26% 8.97% 20.86% 22.33% 46.74%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. had bearish trend while eBay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors eBay Inc. beats Barnes & Noble Education Inc.

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The companyÂ’s Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and Ticketbis platforms that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The companyÂ’s platforms enable users to find, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.