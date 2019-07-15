Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Reaches $3.97 After 6.00% Up Move; Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Core-Mark Holding had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. See Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $39 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 684,153 shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has declined 37.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BNED News: 03/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education LoudCloud Drives Affordability and Accessibility at Campuses Nationwide with BNED Courseware; 20/04/2018 – DJ Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNED); 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys 1.7% Position in Barnes & Noble Education; 29/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble to Carry OttLite Wellness Series™; 19/04/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 12/03/2018 Barnes and Noble has an attitude problemThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $188.83 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BNED worth $11.33 million more.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and private/parochial K-12 schools in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.83 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange. It currently has negative earnings. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as etextbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

More notable recent Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Barnes & Noble Education Confirms Prior Rejection of Unsolicited Proposals from Bay Finance, LLC – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. to Host Ernings Call – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sports Direct delays results as House of Fraser deal backfires – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Smartsheet’s Acquisition Binge Pay Off? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verizon and Ericsson first in the world to introduce cloud-native technology in a live wireless core network environment – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Anika (ANIK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Core-Mark (CORE) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.83. About 107,647 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE