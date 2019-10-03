Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) Reaches $2.91 1 Year Low; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed By $3.62 Million Its Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) stake by 43.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 120,565 shares as Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)’s stock declined 22.90%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 158,274 shares with $4.88 million value, down from 278,839 last quarter. Marcus & Millichap Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 61,159 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c

The stock of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.68 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.91 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $138.54 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $2.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.08M less. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 153,798 shares traded. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has declined 37.39% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and private/parochial K-12 schools in the United States. The company has market cap of $138.54 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Barnes & Noble College and MBS Textbook Exchange. It currently has negative earnings. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as etextbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. MMI’s profit will be $19.15 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.