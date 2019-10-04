Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) At $3.00 Forms Bottom; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) formed multiple bottom with $2.76 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.00 share price. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) has $142.82 million valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 14,216 shares traded. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has declined 37.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BNED News: 29/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble to Carry OttLite Wellness Series™; 07/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Barnes and Noble has an attitude problem; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Buys 1.7% Position in Barnes & Noble Education; 20/04/2018 – DJ Barnes & Noble Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BNED); 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 19/04/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Education LoudCloud Drives Affordability and Accessibility at Campuses Nationwide with BNED Courseware

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 66.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 2.91M shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 1.45M shares with $202.23M value, down from 4.36M last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $231.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 626,707 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Trust Bancorp reported 8.66% stake. Metropolitan Life Com Ny stated it has 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 3.04% or 148,958 shares. Howard Hughes Institute has 40,000 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. New England Incorporated has invested 2.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta L L C accumulated 247,138 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 17,000 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Security National accumulated 39,051 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company owns 13,047 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aspen Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.73% or 7,932 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 114,459 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 285,939 shares to 434,038 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 98,491 shares and now owns 386,206 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.79% above currents $128.68 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.