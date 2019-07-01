Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 5 0.08 N/A 0.82 4.69 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.2% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s upside potential is 110.84% at a $7 average target price. Yunji Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.35 average target price and a 28.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. looks more robust than Yunji Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.5% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares and 0% of Yunji Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes & Noble Education Inc. -5.62% -13.84% -39.5% -37.94% -37.44% -3.74% Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26%

For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has stronger performance than Yunji Inc.

Summary

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yunji Inc.