Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Contrasting side by side

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|5
|0.08
|N/A
|0.82
|4.69
|Yunji Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0.00%
|8.2%
|3.2%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Barnes & Noble Education Inc. and Yunji Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s upside potential is 110.84% at a $7 average target price. Yunji Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14.35 average target price and a 28.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. looks more robust than Yunji Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 80.5% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares and 0% of Yunji Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Barnes & Noble Education Inc.
|-5.62%
|-13.84%
|-39.5%
|-37.94%
|-37.44%
|-3.74%
|Yunji Inc.
|-16.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-22.26%
For the past year Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has stronger performance than Yunji Inc.
Summary
Barnes & Noble Education Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yunji Inc.
