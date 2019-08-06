Barnes Group Inc. (B) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment & Components companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barnes Group Inc. has 88.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.2% of Barnes Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.62% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 6.40% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group Inc. N/A 55 16.64 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Barnes Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Barnes Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 1.38 2.48

Barnes Group Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.78%. The competitors have a potential upside of 13.73%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ belief is that Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barnes Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes Group Inc. -4.93% -8.15% -8.25% -11.32% -21.71% -2.95% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Barnes Group Inc. had bearish trend while Barnes Group Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnes Group Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Barnes Group Inc.’s competitors have 2.68 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnes Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Barnes Group Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.39 which is 39.18% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Barnes Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals beat Barnes Group Inc.