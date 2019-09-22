Barnes Group Inc. (B) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment & Components company, Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barnes Group Inc. has 88.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Barnes Group Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group Inc. 0.00% 13.80% 6.40% Industry Average 6.44% 15.56% 8.34%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group Inc. N/A 53 16.64 Industry Average 132.85M 2.06B 28.70

Barnes Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.25 1.17 2.52

$61 is the average target price of Barnes Group Inc., with a potential upside of 12.05%. The rivals have a potential upside of 23.58%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Barnes Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Barnes Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnes Group Inc. -4.93% -8.15% -8.25% -11.32% -21.71% -2.95% Industry Average 3.75% 5.97% 10.09% 15.75% 7.18% 25.29%

For the past year Barnes Group Inc. had bearish trend while Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Barnes Group Inc. are 2.2 and 1.5. Competitively, Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.68 and 1.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. Barnes Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Barnes Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Barnes Group Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. Competitively, Barnes Group Inc.’s rivals are 39.18% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Barnes Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Barnes Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Barnes Group Inc.