Barnes Group Inc. (B) Analysts See $0.78 EPS; Armistice Capital Has Increased Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding By $19.53 Million

Armistice Capital Llc increased Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) stake by 1028% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Armistice Capital Llc acquired 1.03 million shares as Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB)’s stock declined 33.67%. The Armistice Capital Llc holds 1.13M shares with $22.21M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Assembly Biosciences Inc now has $344.88M valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 81,212 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $0.78 EPS on July, 26 before the open.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. B’s profit would be $40.08M giving it 17.18 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Barnes Group Inc.’s analysts see 9.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 17,107 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace maker and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Industrial and Aerospace. It has a 17.39 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment offers precision parts, products, and systems for applications serving various clients in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. Another trade for 35 shares valued at $1,896 was made by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6. On Wednesday, February 27 Hipple Richard J bought $58,826 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $1,896 were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H on Thursday, June 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. As per Sunday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

