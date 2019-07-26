Barnes Group (B) to pay $0.16 on Sep 10, 2019; Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) Has 1.75 Sentiment

Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 10, 2019. (NYSE:B) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Barnes Group Inc’s current price of $53.40 translates into 0.30% yield. Barnes Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 277,352 shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c

Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 84 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 48 sold and decreased their stakes in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated. The investment professionals in our database reported: 3.51 million shares, down from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 36 Increased: 43 New Position: 41.

Diversified Trust Co holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. for 160,643 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 44,557 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.77% invested in the company for 111,985 shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 433 shares.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.72 billion. The firm offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to clients in cups or glasses.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $289.68. About 35,754 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

More notable recent Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Consolidated Becomes Oversold (COKE) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coke, Lockheed, UTX Beat; Travelers Misses – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Coke, United Technologies results boost Wall St – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Barnes Group (NYSE:B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barnes Group had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 24 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Barnes Group Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 72,884 shares. Mondrian Prtn reported 66,995 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 43,387 shares. Diversified Company reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 116,128 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt invested in 55,296 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,791 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested in 0% or 36 shares. 132,953 are held by Legal General Grp Public Limited. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 30,179 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 284,551 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White reported 18,820 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 295,141 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $66,822 activity. Hipple Richard J bought $58,826 worth of stock. $1,896 worth of stock was bought by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6. Another trade for 37 shares valued at $2,074 was made by MANGUM MYLLE H on Friday, March 8.