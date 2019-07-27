Barnes Group (B) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Declined; Ubs Oconnor Stake in Beasley (BBGI) Cut by $265.46 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 69,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,507 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 116,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 297,659 shares traded or 37.28% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B)

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Beasley (BBGI) by 47.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 66,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 73,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.00M, down from 140,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Beasley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 9,867 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 64.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBGI)

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $77,090 activity. $32,690 worth of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was bought by FOWLER MARK S on Monday, May 6. BEASLEY CAROLINE bought 5,000 shares worth $18,750.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold BBGI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.81 million shares or 0.93% more from 5.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 51,759 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.01% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc owns 1,590 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,634 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 15,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,730 shares. Gru Inc Inc reported 5,078 shares. 10,556 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile (NYSE:TMUS) by 89,947 shares to 119,928 shares, valued at $8.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 32,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmnt (NYSE:SUI).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Busey Corp by 22,046 shares to 65,333 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 9,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Tellurian Inc New.