Barnes Group (B) Market Valuation Declined While Palisade Capital Management Cut Stake; Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $41.95 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 398,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, down from 410,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 285,420 shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 491.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 367,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 442,799 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.75 million, up from 74,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.41. About 1.73M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,207 shares. 4,213 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Palladium Prtn Limited Company reported 60,205 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 631 shares. 14,220 are held by Oppenheimer And Inc. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Buckingham Cap Management invested 0.71% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 665,737 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited reported 274,420 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 67,028 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd stated it has 766,243 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 261,445 shares to 360,545 shares, valued at $17.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 16,137 shares to 281,154 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 147,511 shares. Northern Tru reported 911,395 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 503 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. 25,344 were reported by Advsr Asset. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 4,389 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp reported 17,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 394,023 shares. 208,191 are owned by Stifel. Fdx has invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Sei Invs holds 102,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 116,128 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Diversified Co reported 4,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3,792 activity. 35 shares were bought by MANGUM MYLLE H, worth $1,896.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.41M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.