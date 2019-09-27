Barnes Group (B) Holding Held by Palisade Capital Management Llc; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Lowered Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 5,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $181.61. About 120,439 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 28,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 426,558 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.03M, up from 398,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 60,783 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 576,952 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Comm stated it has 1,400 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co owns 3,764 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Mutual Of America stated it has 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Teton, a New York-based fund reported 4,950 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com owns 5,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 665,301 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.05% or 104,287 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 4.97M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Barclays Pcl reported 110,708 shares. Creative Planning holds 6,591 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5,850 activity. $1,896 worth of stock was bought by BENANAV GARY G on Thursday, June 6.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 37,500 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $22.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 39,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,063 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,658 shares to 84,104 shares, valued at $16.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88 million for 40.90 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Ltd Co has invested 0.9% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Utd Automobile Association reported 15,206 shares. Bamco owns 94,073 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fred Alger invested in 0.22% or 332,752 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,630 shares. Moreover, Signature Estate Invest Advsr Ltd has 0.1% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 7,879 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 254,700 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 482,974 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 3,982 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.11% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 190 shares or 0.01% of the stock.