Barnes Group (B) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $315,840 as Market Value Declined; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Its Allstate (ALL) Holding

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 30,215 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 27,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $105.85. About 209,493 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 5,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 61,183 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, up from 55,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 51,420 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares were bought by BENANAV GARY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,195 shares to 5,693 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 10,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,874 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 18,929 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T has invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 1,993 were reported by Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,872 shares. Transamerica reported 968 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Serv invested in 0.01% or 486 shares. 31,365 are held by Comm Natl Bank. James Investment Rech Incorporated invested 0.53% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Intact Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,700 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 160 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.05% stake. Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 0.03% or 4,733 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research Incorporated owns 94,555 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.02% or 13,101 shares.

