Barnes & Noble (BKS) Holding Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; Carlson Capital Management Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS) by 174.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 349,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.12% . The institutional investor held 549,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Barnes & Noble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.11M market cap company. It closed at $6.49 lastly. It is up 7.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BKS News: 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 28/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Announces Two New York Area Booksignings with President Bill Clinton and World’s Bestselling Author James; 14/03/2018 – BARNES & NOBLE INC BKS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BN-Brachyury for the Treatment of Chordoma; 15/03/2018 – BHARAT FORGE LTD BFRG.NS SAYS RE-APPOINTMENT OF B. N. KALYANI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – Barnes & Noble Sees FY19 Consolidated EBITDA $175M-$200M; 30/05/2018 – High-Profile Events at Barnes & Noble in June: Bill Clinton & James Patterson, Nick Foles, Emily Giffin, Ruth Ware, and Many More Big Names; 17/05/2018 – Barnes & Noble Launches Dedicated YA Podcast; 18/04/2018 – James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty Hits #1 on Barnes & Noble’s Bestseller List; 13/03/2018 – Japan YOY% Industrial Production Fiscal Year: BN Survey (Table)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.5. About 2.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 09/05/2018 – Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,260 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakmont Corp holds 14.83% or 59,139 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc accumulated 0.37% or 2,735 shares. 238,121 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.29% or 858 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc reported 15,839 shares. Agf Investments owns 2.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,982 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 167,645 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 25,270 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested in 0.54% or 360 shares. Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clough Cap LP reported 4.72% stake. Atria Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,911 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold BKS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 48.14 million shares or 2.77% more from 46.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 18,845 shares. Maverick Limited owns 1.77 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 20,458 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De holds 184 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 93,389 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 106,976 shares. Hap Trading Limited accumulated 40,230 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 2,920 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 100,000 shares. 4,926 were reported by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 154,095 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Pinnacle Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 20,347 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BKS and DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barnes & Noble Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barnes & Noble: Resist The Temptation – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BARNES & NOBLE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Barnes & Noble, Inc. – BKS – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 62,348 shares to 38,351 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,639 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).