Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)

Both Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 35 3.95 N/A -2.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and TC PipeLines LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% 30.6% 8.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and TC PipeLines LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 2 3 0 2.60

Meanwhile, TC PipeLines LP’s average price target is $37, while its potential downside is -3.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and TC PipeLines LP are owned by institutional investors at 16.78% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund -0.97% -0.49% 4.49% 1.66% -2.55% 15.17% TC PipeLines LP -0.46% -0.19% 13.84% 18.63% 40.39% 13.42%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has stronger performance than TC PipeLines LP

Summary

TC PipeLines LP beats Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.