Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Frank’s International N.V. 6 1.97 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Frank’s International N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Frank’s International N.V. 0.00% -7.4% -6.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares and 43.3% of Frank’s International N.V. shares. Comparatively, Frank’s International N.V. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35% Frank’s International N.V. -2.23% 3.83% -0.52% -3.06% -31.08% 9.2%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Frank’s International N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund beats Frank’s International N.V.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties; and offers well construction and well intervention rental equipment, services, and products. FrankÂ’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.