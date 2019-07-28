Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MPLX LP 33 3.75 N/A 2.30 13.66

In table 1 we can see Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and MPLX LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and MPLX LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00 MPLX LP 0 1 4 2.80

MPLX LP on the other hand boasts of a $37.8 consensus target price and a 25.17% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares and 32% of MPLX LP shares. Competitively, 0.1% are MPLX LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund -0.97% -0.49% 4.49% 1.66% -2.55% 15.17% MPLX LP 1.16% -3.68% -7.51% -5.59% -10.23% 3.63%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has stronger performance than MPLX LP

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MPLX LP beats Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.