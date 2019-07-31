Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cheniere Energy Inc. 66 2.11 N/A 1.95 34.46

Table 1 highlights Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and Cheniere Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.78% and 94%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Cheniere Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund -0.97% -0.49% 4.49% 1.66% -2.55% 15.17% Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.98% 0.84% 1.78% 7.49% 6.87% 13.23%

For the past year Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Cheniere Energy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Cheniere Energy Inc. beats Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.