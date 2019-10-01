Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Forms $10.09 Double Top; Shorts at Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Raised By 106.36%

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) formed double top with $11.00 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.09 share price. Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) has $507.67 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 10,221 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has declined 2.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) had an increase of 106.36% in short interest. PKD’s SI was 35,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 106.36% from 17,300 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s short sellers to cover PKD’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1,936 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 94.42% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE

Analysts await Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 128.81% or $0.76 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. BBDC’s profit will be $8.55M for 14.84 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Barings BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Parker Drilling Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools to the energy industry in the United States, Russia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Canada, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $284.80 million. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Services business provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

