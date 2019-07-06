Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) EPS Estimated At $0.16; Adtran (ADTN) Sentiment Is 1.8

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 81 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 45 sold and decreased their holdings in Adtran Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 42.95 million shares, up from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Adtran Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7.BBDC’s profit would be $8.10 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Barings BDC, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 44,404 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has risen 5.65% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500.

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $500.76 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

More notable recent Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barings BDC declares $0.13 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barings BDC, Inc.: They Come ‘Bearing’ Capital Appreciation And Increased Dividends For Stockholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 264,512 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 329,952 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.83% invested in the company for 818,399 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 1.97 million shares.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $726.23 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN SmartRG Devices to Power ATC Communications Network – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CommScope’s ARRIS HomeAssure Solution Chosen by SaskTel – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Altice, Ciena, ADTRAN, Zayo and AT&T – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope’s Ruckus Networks Offers New Solution to Hoteliers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 123.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $1.42 million for 128.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.