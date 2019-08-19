Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Contrasting side by side

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.33 N/A -1.80 0.00 Synchrony Financial 34 2.54 N/A 4.80 7.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Barings BDC Inc. and Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barings BDC Inc. and Synchrony Financial’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

Barings BDC Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synchrony Financial’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Barings BDC Inc. and Synchrony Financial Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50

Barings BDC Inc. has an average target price of $11, and a 13.29% upside potential. Synchrony Financial on the other hand boasts of a $38 average target price and a 13.67% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Synchrony Financial is looking more favorable than Barings BDC Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Barings BDC Inc. and Synchrony Financial has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 95.9%. 27.1% are Barings BDC Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Barings BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Synchrony Financial beats Barings BDC Inc.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.