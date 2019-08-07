Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Contrasting side by side

As Credit Services companies, Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.33 N/A -1.80 0.00 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 highlights Barings BDC Inc. and ORIX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Barings BDC Inc. and ORIX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC Inc. has a beta of 0.72 and its 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ORIX Corporation has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Barings BDC Inc. and ORIX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Barings BDC Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.29% and an $11 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Barings BDC Inc. and ORIX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.6% and 1.5%. About 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are ORIX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Barings BDC Inc. has 9.54% stronger performance while ORIX Corporation has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

ORIX Corporation beats Barings BDC Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.