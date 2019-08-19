Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Comparison side by side

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.33 N/A -1.80 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.81 N/A 11.56 8.00

Table 1 highlights Barings BDC Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Barings BDC Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Barings BDC Inc. has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Barings BDC Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Barings BDC Inc.’s upside potential is 13.29% at a $11 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Capital One Financial Corporation is $106.5, which is potential 24.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Capital One Financial Corporation looks more robust than Barings BDC Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.6% of Barings BDC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year Barings BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Barings BDC Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.