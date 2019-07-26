Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Analysts See $0.16 EPS; Shorts at BORALEX CL C ORDINARY SHARES (BRLXF) Lowered By 7.2%

BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had a decrease of 7.2% in short interest. BRLXF’s SI was 1.35M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.2% from 1.46 million shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 229 days are for BORALEX INC CL C ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BRLXF)’s short sellers to cover BRLXF’s short positions. It closed at $15.34 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7.BBDC’s profit would be $8.08 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Barings BDC, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 22,285 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has risen 5.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500.

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $499.74 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P.