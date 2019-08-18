Barings BDC (BBDC) to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019; Shorts at X Financial American Depositary Shares Each Repre (XYF) Lowered By 22.34%

X Financial American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:XYF) had a decrease of 22.34% in short interest. XYF’s SI was 61,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.34% from 78,800 shares previously. With 71,300 avg volume, 1 days are for X Financial American Depositary Shares Each Repre (NYSE:XYF)’s short sellers to cover XYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 76,477 shares traded or 25.05% up from the average. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:BBDC) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Barings BDC Inc’s current price of $9.71 translates into 1.44% yield. Barings BDC Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 89,088 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has declined 2.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Barings BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $488.55 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $399.25 million. The firm offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It has a 3.25 P/E ratio. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.