Barings BDC (BBDC) to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019; RH (RH) Shorts Lowered By 9.95%

RH (NYSE:RH) had a decrease of 9.95% in short interest. RH’s SI was 5.17 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.95% from 5.74 million shares previously. With 1.14M avg volume, 5 days are for RH (NYSE:RH)’s short sellers to cover RH’s short positions. The SI to RH’s float is 27.69%. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 501,132 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 27/03/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on RH; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Rev $670.3M; 26/03/2018 – RH Introduces the Outdoor 2018 Collection; 27/03/2018 – RH – DOES NOT PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY NEW BUSINESSES IN 2018 OUTSIDE OF RH HOSPITALITY; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in RH; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – RH Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q EPS 1c; 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 23/04/2018 – DJ RH, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RH)

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:BBDC) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Barings BDC Inc’s current price of $9.91 translates into 1.41% yield. Barings BDC Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 252,214 shares traded or 102.30% up from the average. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has declined 2.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Barings BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $498.62 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -6.89% below currents $146.66 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RH in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $157 target in Monday, April 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 24.12 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.