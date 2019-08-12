Barings BDC (BBDC) to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019; Rbf Capital Decreased By $908,580 Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 18, 2019. (NYSE:BBDC) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Barings BDC Inc’s current price of $9.70 translates into 1.44% yield. Barings BDC Inc’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 63,466 shares traded. Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has declined 2.55% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.55% the S&P500.

Rbf Capital Llc decreased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 79.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbf Capital Llc sold 47,820 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Rbf Capital Llc holds 12,280 shares with $239,000 value, down from 60,100 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $3.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 3.10 million shares traded or 140.52% up from the average. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 FFO/Share $2.31-$2.39; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika

Barings BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. The company has market cap of $488.05 million. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold SBRA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 153.32 million shares or 3.06% more from 148.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Phocas Financial Corporation reported 0.68% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 298,941 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Systematic Financial Lp accumulated 729,257 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 121,078 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) for 16,945 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company, a New York-based fund reported 985,675 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 27,634 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested in 15,572 shares. Aperio holds 155,032 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 491,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 139,664 shares stake.

Rbf Capital Llc increased Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 478,900 shares to 779,400 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 15,000 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.