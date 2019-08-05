Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 14 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $121.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Upgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 105.0000

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Northcoast

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 110.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 95.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $71.0000 94.0000

Analysts expect Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Barfresh Food Group, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 10,200 shares traded. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.89 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Ptnrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 72,707 shares. Eagle Capital Lc has 2.46 million shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Everence Management Inc has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Golub Gru Inc Ltd Company stated it has 2.72% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management holds 0% or 5,782 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 17,180 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept owns 12,029 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Mercer Advisers reported 9,400 shares. Co Of Oklahoma owns 34,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,542 are held by Dubuque Bankshares & Tru. Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.41M shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.05% or 74,152 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F has invested 3.82% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wesbanco Bank reported 6,589 shares.