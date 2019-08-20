Bares Capital Management Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $2.00 Million; Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Lifted Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 132,131 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 2340.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 7,567 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, up from 310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 3.41M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 09/05/2018 – WPP: BP NAMES PFD PARTNER FOR MARKETING COMMUNICATION SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – EVERSTONE GROUP, LIGHTSOURCE BP TO FORM 50:50 JV TO MANAGE FUNDS TARGETING CONTRACTED POWER, DISTRIBUTION INFRASTRUCTURE, ENERGY SERVICES IN INDIA; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge donor BP urges university to keep fossil fuel investments; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED TO OFAC BY BP AND SERICA FOR A RENEWED LICENCE BEYOND THAT DATE; 20/03/2018 – sanjeevmiglani: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of ANSYS’ (ANSS) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does ANSYS, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ANSS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elf Beauty Inc by 490,171 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 21,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 1.01 million shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 1.18% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.07% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 215,601 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% or 38 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 5,744 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0.13% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 4,007 shares or 0% of the stock. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 16,703 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 12,000 shares. Amer Intl Gp stated it has 29,154 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). National Pension has 105,873 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP, Bunge to form Brazil bioenergy JV – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.