Bares Capital Management Stake in Wayfair (W) Increased by $10.24 Million; Bahl & Gaynor Has Decreased Position in Ventas (VTR) by $1.04 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 2.46M shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 69.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 15,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 22,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 3.92 million shares traded or 100.39% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.23 million shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $152.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 63,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.65 million shares to 419,651 shares, valued at $56.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,405 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wayfair CEO says he’d like prospective employees to be ‘non-political’ – Boston Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Wayfair bears steps out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair breaks out to three-week high – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

