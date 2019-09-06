Bares Capital Management Stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) Cut by $11.46 Million as Stock Value Declined; Menta Capital Position In National Instrs (NATI) Was Increased

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 134,119 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NATI) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc analyzed 260,393 shares as the company's stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.27 million, down from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.55B market cap company.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 38,184 shares to 26,800 shares, valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,136 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 649,670 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 122,000 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 289,524 shares. Bares Capital Management Incorporated has 4.18 million shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 12.37M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NATI’s profit will be $49.25 million for 28.17 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 43,471 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $358.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

