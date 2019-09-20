Bares Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Wayfair (W) by $10.24 Million as Market Value Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Boosted Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 70,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.85M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 2.08 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 73,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, up from 70,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 3.28 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SETTLES DISPUTE W/LABOR ACTIVISTS OVER WORKER PROTEST; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Launches Subsidized College Education Program — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda and Sainsbury’s announce UK merger deal; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 09/05/2018 – Walmart agrees $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART’S FLIPKART INVESTMENT INCLUDES $2B NEW EQUITY FUNDING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold W shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 67.63 million shares or 5.01% less from 71.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 149,815 shares. Andra Ap holds 16,100 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 4,144 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,575 shares. Carroll Assoc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 2,740 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,033 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.77% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 182,289 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares to 534,750 shares, valued at $296.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wayfair (NYSE:W) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wayfair Stock: High Risks Despite its Impressive Revenue Growth – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Wayfair Stock Plunged 14% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wayfair CEO says he’d like prospective employees to be ‘non-political’ – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Bankshares In holds 0.46% or 82,010 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 0.54% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cwm Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 157,839 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 0.88% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,285 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs reported 0.73% stake. Piedmont stated it has 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hilltop reported 5,523 shares stake. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Northstar Gru has 0.86% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo owns 253,884 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 127,725 shares. Fairview Inv Management Limited Com stated it has 426,932 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Company owns 17,721 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Davidson Advsr owns 247,935 shares.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Walmart’s CEO Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Excellent Stocks to Watch for 2020 and Beyond – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Kroger Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger’s Investments in Online Shopping Are Registering Sales Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,275 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,559 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).