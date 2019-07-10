Bares Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) as Share Price Rose; Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Share Price Rose While Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered by $496,500 Its Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 24,908 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.17% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $11.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.93. About 731,248 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98M shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $94.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

