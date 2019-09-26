Bares Capital Management Position In Workday (WDAY) Was Has Boosted; As Sb Financial Group (SBFG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Lowered Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.98. About 2.43 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3,912 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. 300 shares were bought by CARTER GEORGE W, worth $5,160 on Wednesday, June 5. MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Thursday, August 15. KLEIN MARK A bought 1,000 shares worth $17,050.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Denali Limited Liability has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 90 shares. 226,657 were accumulated by Vanguard Gp Inc. Lsv Asset reported 6,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank holds 7,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zpr Invest Mgmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 32,513 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has 0.02% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 16,809 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,578 shares or 0% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 36,845 shares stake. Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 270,860 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Lc holds 0% or 175,516 shares.

More recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on September 27, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rurban Financial Corp. Announces New Name and Trading Symbol – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,500 are held by Barbara Oil. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) owns 34,515 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers accumulated 42,141 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 547,999 shares. Fincl Consulate stated it has 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). National Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 5,150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Com has 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,955 shares. New York-based Allen Limited has invested 0.23% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Company Of Vermont reported 48 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15,900 shares to 141,554 shares, valued at $28.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 25,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,601 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).