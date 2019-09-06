Bares Capital Management Position In Guidewire Software (GWRE) Was Lifted; Gemmer Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.41. About 876,205 shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Mngmt holds 1,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 55,533 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 2,579 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Advisors Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,209 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 20,965 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.13M shares. First Mercantile Tru Company owns 2,746 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 429,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bell State Bank reported 5,070 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 485,229 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 40,336 shares to 551,097 shares, valued at $257.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Guidewire Software Announces Alchemy Technology Services as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire -2.5% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of The West invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 45,988 shares. Bainco Intl Investors owns 142,501 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Exchange Management owns 38,296 shares. Williams Jones And Lc, a New York-based fund reported 706,656 shares. The Illinois-based Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 31.71 million shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 25,414 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. 177,226 were reported by Bessemer. Orleans Corporation La reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bouchey Financial Grp Incorporated Limited holds 4,483 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Capital City Trust Fl has 2.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dodge & Cox owns 29,922 shares. Consulate has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 5,495 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.