Bares Capital Management Position in Ansys (ANSS) Trimmed by $2.00 Million as Share Value Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Trimmed Its Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by $622,320

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 12,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 59,983 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 72,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Inks Cement Supply Deal with BHP Billiton; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 157,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.77M, down from 168,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $195.35. About 547,502 shares traded or 43.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q EPS 54c-EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Ind (BND) by 7,348 shares to 58,651 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 101,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48 million for 44.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 255,098 shares to 7.18 million shares, valued at $372.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

