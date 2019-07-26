Bares Capital Management Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Increased by $4.77 Million; Targa Res (TRGP) Stock Value Declined While Peconic Partners Has Increased Holding by $61.08 Million

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 26.99% or $74.26 during the last trading session, reaching $200.9. About 9.53M shares traded or 769.83% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 677.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.04 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 1.74M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 90,252 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. 125 were reported by Parkside Comml Bank &. Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd has invested 4.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Moreover, Brinker has 0.11% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 10,597 shares. 7,879 were reported by Hartford Mgmt. Eqis Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,555 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors owns 5,300 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 209,215 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.05% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares owns 84,071 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 253,600 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 791,092 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors stated it has 3,278 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,975 shares. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated invested in 2,961 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $353.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 289,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.