Bares Capital Management Lifted Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $4.77 Million; Keybank National Association Decreased Its Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) Position by $342,846 as Stock Value Declined

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $275.5. About 381,169 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 16,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,274 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 95,961 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 30/04/2018 – ISS recommends Scripps shareholders vote against GAMCO nominees; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 912 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 38,147 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 2,732 shares. Vanguard owns 5.52 million shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 18,986 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,270 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 143 shares. Lenox Wealth has 59,454 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 72,961 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 33,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 67,274 shares. Litespeed Mgmt Ltd Com holds 9.37% or 439,454 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 34,439 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 16 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 29,728 shares valued at $556,712 was made by Scripps Eaton M on Thursday, January 17. Shares for $85,060 were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E. $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) was sold by Lawlor Brian G..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 754 shares or 4.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 69,305 shares. Barbara Oil Communications has invested 0.42% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Caprock Group owns 838 shares. 297,101 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,047 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Axa stated it has 0.09% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). M&T State Bank Corporation reported 12,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 1,759 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 60,700 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 17,423 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). First Personal Services holds 192 shares.

